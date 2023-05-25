Thomas O’Rourke is 63, but if you met him, you might have a hard time believing it.
Fit and athletic, the Smithfield native and Navy veteran notes that he was involved in track and “a little bit of football” in high school, and he looks like he could still go through basic training without drawing a deep breath.
He laughs quietly at such a comment from this writer, noting, “I go to Planet Fitness every other day.”
Also, since retiring a year ago in March, after 25 years of working for the Greenville Water District, O’Rourke has been busy remodeling his house, something he enjoys. He mentions that the project helps keep him in shape.
O’Rourke’s roots are deep in town. He is also active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and supports all their programs and those of the Disabled American Veterans. He and his wife Kimberly have a son, Thomas Francis O’Rourke, 24.
As Memorial Day looms ahead on Monday, May 29, Tom the elder’s service to the nation is in the forefront of his mind. He graduated from Smithfield High School in the class of 1978 and enlisted in the Navy soon after that.
“I wanted to get an education and learn something I could make into a career, and I wanted to see some of the world,” he explains.
His first plan was to apply for training to become an aircraft structural mechanic, but that school was full. So, he enrolled in the program that trains medical corpsmen. It would prepare him to serve with the United States Marine Corps. An independent branch of the military, the Marines technically fall under the Navy’s jurisdiction. The Navy supplies corpsmen to the USMC.
Upon completion of his training, O’Rourke was assigned to the Eighth Marine Regiment. It was the beginning of a 10-year stint in the service that took him to combat theaters of operation and saw him participate in the United States involvement in some of the conflicts that shaped the country’s place on the world stage from the 1980s onward.
“I never expected to see what I saw. I went everywhere. It gives you a different perspective on things,” he says.
At one point he was on a rotation that would have taken him to Beirut where the Eighth Marines had the job of keeping the International Airport open. They were part of a multi-national peacekeeping force sent to help preserve order during a civil war in Lebanon.
Fate saved him from being present there when the Marine Corps suffered its largest single day loss since the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.
It was Oct. 23, 1983, and a suicide bomber crashed a truck loaded with thousands of pounds of explosives into a building housing Marine Corps troops at the Beirut Airport.
The resulting explosion destroyed the building and killed 241 U.S. personnel, including 220 Marines, 18 sailors, and three soldiers. A second attack on a different building a few miles away killed 58 French paratroopers.
Nine people from the Ocean State died in the attack: Sgt. Timothy Giblin of Providence; Cpl. Stephen Spencer and Cpl. Thomas Julian of Portsmouth; Cpl. Edward Soares Jr. of Tiverton; Cpl. David Massa of Warren; Cpl. Thomas Shipp of Woonsocket; Cpl. Rick Crudale of West Warwick; Cpl. Edward Iacovino of Warwick; and Lance Cpl. James Silvia of Middletown.
O’Rourke’s unit had been on its way to Lebanon to relieve some of the Marines in the Beirut Airport barracks when they were diverted to Grenada. The island nation in the Caribbean was experiencing an attempted violent overthrow of the government. United States military forces were sent to restore order and stop the fighting, and to protect some 650 American medical students at St. George’s University.
In all likelihood, O’Rourke might have been in the building in Beirut that suffered the horrific destruction if his ship hadn’t been diverted to the Caribbean. Instead, however, on Oct. 23 he was in Grenada.
As it was, he was still touched by the effects of the carnage in Lebanon.
“I had friends of mine who were killed in that blast,” he says softly. “I had some events I’d have a tough time talking about.”
Although he had wanted to stay in the Navy and retire from it, he got out in 1984, feeling that he could get more training and experience and, perhaps, a nursing degree in civilian life.
“I didn’t want to just be chipping paint,” he declares.
However, in 1986 he joined the reserves. He got a job at St. Joseph’s hospital and was working on his degree. Then in 1990 when Iraq invaded Kuwait he was called to active duty for Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.
“There I was back with a pack on my back at 30 years old,” he says. He spent eight months in Kuwait City with the Marines after the U.S. liberated Kuwait. He came home and worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Providence for a total of some 15 years, but eventually went to work for Greenville Water District.
Summing up his experiences, he observes, “being in the service is the best thing I ever did.”
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.

Bottom Lines: On Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m., Smithfield’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the Veterans Memorial in Deerfield Park. The program will include an invocation, the laying of wreaths, raising of the flag, singing of the national anthem, the playing of taps, and a rifle salute. The public is invited and urged to attend.
