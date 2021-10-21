SCITUATE – PLDO Strategies LLC has announced the appointment of Scott Fraser, of Scituate, to the position of senior director, communications and external relations.
The company announced in a press release that Fraser is a public affairs expert with more than 30 years of experience working in the area of public and government relations in Rhode Island. His appointment adds to client services, which include legislative and policy strategies, lobbying and advocacy campaign planning and management, public affairs and strategic communications, and business planning and consulting. The company is a subsidiary of Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC, a multi-state, full-service law firm.
In this newly created position, Fraser will serve as a member of the PLDO Strategies executive team, and be responsible for supporting the public relations and strategic communications efforts for its diverse group of clients that range from local nonprofits to international corporations.
He is the former president and CEO of the Rhode Island Health Care Association and the founder of his own PR company, Fraser Communications Group.
In addition, he serves on the Board of Directors of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Public Relations Society of America. He graduated from Tufts University, and is a graduate of Leadership Rhode Island.
