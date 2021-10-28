SCITUATE – The town of Scituate will host free flu vaccine clinics at WellOne, 35 Village Plaza Way, on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and at Hope Library, 374 North Road, on Sunday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All Scituate residents are welcome. Insurance is not required. Masks must be worn.
Call 401-721-6102 or email scituatehealthalliance@gmail.com for more information.
