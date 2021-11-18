SMITHFIELD – The Friends of the East Smithfield Public Library is seeking members.
Support helps to fund additional library programs and supplies. Membership forms are located at the main circulation desk at the library, 50 Esmond St. Membership renewals run on a yearly basis from the date of joining.
The Friends of the Library group can be reached via email at friends.east.smithfield.library@gmail.com or leave a message for Catherine Lynn at the circulation desk, 401-231-5150. The next meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m.
