SMITHFIELD – The Apple Blossom Garden Club of Smithfield will be holding a demonstration on the art of making a hypertufa container at Blackbird Farm, 660 Douglas Pike, on Sunday, June 26, at 11 a.m. and noon.
Club member Jeanne De Biasio will lead the demonstration and provide a recipe for attendees. This activity is in conjunction with Blackbird Farm hosting a farmers market.
