SMITHFIELD – Musical theater returns to Smithfield High School this month with “Gatsby, The Musical,” on Friday, March 18, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 19, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 20, at 2 p.m.
The production is a musical adaptation of the novel “The Great Gatsby,” by F. Scott Fitzgerald. “Gatsby, The Musical,” was created by and is directed by Jayna Barrette, a senior at Smithfield High School. The show features more than 20 original songs.
Advanced order tickets can be purchased online for $12, or $10 for senior citizens. For online sales, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc34vdfc. Advanced ticket sales will close on Friday, March 18, at noon. Tickets will be available at the door for $15. There will also be raffle prizes to support the SHS Music Department.
The Music Department will also present a Festival Concert on Wednesday, March 30, at 7 p.m. The concert is open to the public. There is no charge for this event, but donations to help support the Music Department are welcomed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.