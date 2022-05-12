SMITHFIELD – Georgiaville Baptist Church, 100 Farnum Pike, will host a car wash on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 pm.
Organizers say all proceeds will go to support the Sunday School. There will also be a raffle. Visit the Georgiaville Baptist Church Facebook page to see pictures of the raffle items. The drawing will take place on Saturday evening, May 21. You do not need to be present to win.
