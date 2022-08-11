GLOCESTER – The Job Armstrong Store, headquarters of the Glocester Heritage Society, 1181 Main St., Chepachet, will be open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 13, from noon to 3 p.m.
Bill Brown, chairman of the Glocester Historic Cemetery Commission, will also be on hand with information.
