GLOCESTER – On Saturday, Sept. 3, the Glocester Heritage Society will be holding a yard sale at the Dr. Reuben Mason House, 1043 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is also the location of the Dorr Rebellion Museum Room, and the house will be open for tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with a suggested donation of $10.

