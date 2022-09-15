GLOCESTER – The Glocester Heritage Society, located in the 1814 historic Job Armstrong Store, 1181 Main St., Chepachet, will host a yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The next meeting of the GHS will be on Monday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m., in the 1867, one-room Evans Schoolhouse, located behind Glocester Town Hall, 1145 Putnam Pike. All are welcome to attend.

