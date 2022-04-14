GLOCESTER – The next meeting of the Glocester Heritage Society, located in the historic 1814 Job Armstrong Store, 1181 Main St., will be held on Monday, April 18, at 6 p.m.
Plans to celebrate Elephant Day with walking tours of the village, as well as discussions of other upcoming events, will be the focus of the meeting.
All are welcome to attend. State regulations regarding COVID-19 are observed.
