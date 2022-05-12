GLOCESTER – The next meeting of the Glocester Heritage Society, located in the Historic 1814 Job Armstrong Store, 1181 Main St., Chepachet, will be held on Monday, May 16, at 6 p.m.
All are invited to attend. Also, the store will be open to the public on Saturdays, from noon to 3 p.m., through July. Visit the group's Facebook page at Glocester Heritage Society-RI or Glocester Historic Cemeteries for events.
