GLOCESTER – The Glocester libraries will be offering story time programs for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers during the winter/spring season. Online registration begins Monday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m.
• Baby Story Time begins Thursday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m., at the Harmony Library. Caregivers and infants up to age 2 are invited to this 30-minute program of stories, songs, finger plays, and playtime. Class size is limited to eight.
• Toddler Story Time begins Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 10:30 a.m., at the Harmony Library and Friday, Jan. 28, at 10:30 a.m., at the Glocester Manton Library. Caregivers and children, ages 2-3, are invited to a 30-minute story time filled with fun tales, songs, felt board activities, and more. Class size is limited to 10.
• Preschooler Story Time begins Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m., at the Glocester Manton Library and Thursday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m., at the Harmony Library. Children, ages 3-5 are invited to a 45-minute program of stories, felt board activities, songs, and crafts. Class size is limited to 10.
Harmony Library is located at 195 Putnam Pike. Glocester Manton Library is located at 1137 Putnam Pike.
For more information, call the Glocester Manton Library at 401-568-6077 and the Harmony Library at 401-949-2850. Visit glocesterlibraries.org to register.
