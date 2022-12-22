GLOCESTER – Online registration for the Glocester Libraries’ story time programs for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers begins Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m.
The Baby Story Time, for ages infant to 2 years old with caregiver, offers stories, songs, finger plays, and playtime in a small group setting for 45 minutes. This 14-week session, held 10 a.m. at the Harmony Library, begins Thursday, Jan. 26 and ends May 4.
During the Toddler Story Time, for ages 2 to 3½ years old, children and their caregivers will enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, music, and playtime. Spaces are available on Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., at the Harmony Library, 195 Putnam Pike in Harmony, and on Fridays, 10:30 a.m., at the Glocester Manton Library, 1137 Putnam Pike in Chepachet. The Harmony Library sessions begin Tuesday, Jan. 24 and the Glocester Manton Library sessions begin Friday, Jan. 27.
Preschoolers, ages 3½ to 5 years old, will enjoy stories, music, rhymes, and a craft each week. They attend each session independently while their caregivers remain in the library. The sessions are offered on Wednesdays, 11 a.m., at the Glocester Manton Library and on Thursdays, 11 a.m., at the Harmony Library. These sessions begin the week of Jan. 23.
To register, visit the Glocester Libraries’ website, www.glocesterlibraries.org. For further information or for registration assistance, call the Glocester Manton Public Library at 401-568-6077 or the Harmony Library at 401-949-2850.
