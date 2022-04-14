GLOCESTER – The Glocester Libraries are partnering with the URI Master Gardeners, with the partnership hosted by the Glocester Heritage Society.
The first workshop, Opening Your Garden for the Season, will be held on Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m., at the Job Armstrong Shopkeeper’s Garden, located behind the Glocester Heritage Society building, 1181 Main St., Chepachet.
Gardeners are asked to bring a sample of their garden soil in a small plastic bag, to be tested by the URI Master Gardener soil tester. Learn about the tools used by master gardeners, discover techniques to start the new growing season, and take home informational gardening flyers.
For more information, contact Gayle Wolstenholme, director of the Glocester Libraries, at 401-568-6077.
