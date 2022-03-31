GLOCESTER – The Glocester Senior Center, 1210 Putnam Pike, will host its Spring Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch and drinks will be available for purchase. Shop small from numerous area crafters and vendors. Support the Senior Center with purchases from the bake sale, plant sale, sewing group, raffles, and penny social.
Admission is free. Non-perishable food donations for the local food pantry are appreciated.
