GLOCESTER – Glocester Police Department’s K-9 Tate has received a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. Tate’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Buddy, Palmer, MA, EOW 4/1/22.”
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided more than 4,682 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations, a press release states.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty, the press release states.
For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978.
