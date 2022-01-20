SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will offer a Grab and Go STEM Activity: Marshmallow Snowman, available for pickup on Saturday, Jan. 29.
How tall can you make a snowman out of marshmallows and toothpicks? Materials will be provided. This activity is best for children ages 5 and older. The materials will be left on the inside steps of the library.
For more information, visit www.myespl.org or call 401-231-5150.
