SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will offer a Grab and Go winter craft, available for pickup on Tuesday, Dec. 28, after 1 p.m.
Stop by the library to pick up a craft to do at home. This craft will be for children ages 3 and older, and will be left on the inside steps of the library.
Call the library at 401-231-5150 for more information.
