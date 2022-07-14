JOHNSTON – The Graniteville WWII Veterans Memorial Foundation will hold its 22nd anniversary celebration at its annual Victory Day event on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The memorial service will begin at 10 a.m., with the placement of the wreath and flowers at the Graniteville war monuments site located on Putnam Pike (corner of Mathewson Street and Putnam, next to the fire station). The group will then proceed to the Johnston Historical Society Museum to continue the event, followed by light refreshments.
For more information, call 401-658-2234.
