SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host its Graphic Novel Book Club on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Grades 6-12 will read and discuss "Lumberjanes, Vol 1: Beware the Kitten Holy." Copies of the graphic novel are available for check out at the library’s front desk, or borrow the eBook with the free Hoopla app. New members are always welcomed. Participants may attend in person or via Zoom.
