SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library’s Graphic Novel Book Club will meet on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m., online via Zoom.
Students in grades 6-12 will read and discuss “El Deafo” by Cece Bell.
Copies of the graphic novel will be available for checkout at the library’s front desk, or borrow the e-book with the Hoopla app. New members are always welcome.
Register to receive a link to the meeting. Visit www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call 401-949-3630.
