SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host its Graphic Novel Book Club on Saturday, June 25, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Grades 6-12 are invited to read and discuss "Kristy’s Great Idea," by Raina Telgemeier. Copies of the graphic novel will be available for check out at the library’s front desk, or you can borrow the e-book with the Overdrive or Libby library app. New members are always welcomed. Participants may attend in person or via Zoom. Register to receive a link to the Zoom meeting.
Visit www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call the library at 401-949-3630.
