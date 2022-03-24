PROVIDENCE – Joseph Greene, of Greenville, vice chancellor of finance and administration at Johnson & Wales University, has been elected as a commissioner for the New England Commission of Higher Education, the regional accreditor for higher education in New England.
A press release announced that Greene will join the more than 27 NECHE commissioners elected by the member colleges and universities when his initial three-year term commences on July 1.
Many JWU senior leaders and faculty have served on the NECHE evaluation team; however, only a few have been selected to serve as a commissioner, including former executive vice president and provost Tom Dwyer, who retired from the university in 2018, the press release said.
Greene is a graduate of Johnson & Wales. After receiving his bachelor’s degree in accounting, he worked for a local CPA firm, passed the CPA exam and then returned to JWU in 1993 as an accounting manager. He earned a master’s degree in accounting from JWU. In 2019, he was appointed vice chancellor of finance and administration, retaining the title and responsibilities of chief financial officer and treasurer for the university.
