SMITHFIELD – Greenville Baptist Church, 582 Putnam Pike, will open its food pantry every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, for those in need.
The food pantry is accessible through the door located to the right of the church office on the side of the building.
Call 401-949-1134 for more information.
