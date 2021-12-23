SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library will host The Middles: Music Bingo on Monday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m., online with Zoom.
Grades 4-6 are invited for a game of online music bingo. Bingo kits will be available for pick-up. Register to reserve a kit and receive a link to the Zoom meeting.
Call 401-949-3630 or visit www.greenvillelibraryri.org.
