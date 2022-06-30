SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host its children’s summer reading program, Read Beyond the Beaten Path: Summer at Your Library, through Thursday, Aug. 4, for ages 3-10.
Visit the library often and keep learning all summer long. Check out the displays for recommended summer reading for the Smithfield public schools. Register for performances and programs.
Register by calling 401-949-3630 or by visiting the children’s room.
