Greenville Library YA Hall of Fame Celebration Dec 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host a YA Hall of Fame Celebration for grades 6-12 on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 6 to 7 p.m.The library will offer literary fun and games and announce and celebrate the books, authors, and characters voted into the 2022 YA Hall of Fame. Book-themed refreshments will be served.Register online at www.greenvillelibraryri.org/teens. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ya Celebration Libraries Literature Greenville Public Library Refreshment Author Smithfield Fun × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Wing Power brings the heat in Smithfield Opening in January, new Pawtucket/CF train station set in motion two decades ago Woonsocket man puts on quite a Christmas light show Bella Luna Bar & Grill now open on Smith Street Anthony’s Jewelers owners’ mission: Be the opposite of Scrooge Latest News Northmen hockey team skates out to 3-0 start in co-op with NP, Johnston Roadshow Holiday Classic returns to CHS next week for 49th annual tournament Cumberland woman giving the gift of a kidney to her sick brother Smithfield's Parenteau signs NLI to continue running at Sacred Heart Smith-Appleby House Museum needs donations for repairs Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Northmen hockey team skates out to 3-0 start in co-op with NP, Johnston Roadshow Holiday Classic returns to CHS next week for 49th annual tournament Cumberland woman giving the gift of a kidney to her sick brother Smithfield's Parenteau signs NLI to continue running at Sacred Heart Smith-Appleby House Museum needs donations for repairs Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads featured Grant Coordinator Blackstone Valley Prevention Coalition Dec 15, 2022 featured 1 Very Reliable Suburu $3,000 Condition: UsedMileage: 138,574MPG: 28Trans: AutomaticColor: Green 8 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.