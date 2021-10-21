SMITHFIELD – Seven Cedars Farm, 20 John Mowry Road, will host its Haunted Hayride on Friday and Saturday nights, from 7 to 10 p.m., and on Sundays, from 7 to 9 p.m., through the end of October.
Organizers say the ride winds through 21 acres of wooded trails with twists, turns and surprises.
For more information, visit www.sevencedarsfarm.us or call 401-632-1894.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.