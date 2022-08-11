A no-no. Goose eggs.
In baseball these terms signify a no-hit game. Because such contests are uncommon, they are very special. Since 1876 there have been only 317 no-hit games in all of Major League Baseball.
Meanwhile, no-hitters in organized slow pitch softball are even more rare, to the point of being nearly non-existent. In fact, they make hens’ teeth seem plentiful. Yet, memorably, in September of 2009, Christopher “Chris” Holmes of Smithfield pitched one.
The feat is remarkable for several reasons. For the uninitiated reader, slow pitch softball is all about hitting. It is universally assumed that batters will be able to hit the ball often.
Hence, defenses are built around limiting the damage. This is achieved by figuring out where to position fielders based on a given hitter’s power and ability to place the ball. In leagues the teams study one another’s strengths and weaknesses incessantly all season. Typically, by the time the playoffs arrive, the players know their competitors’ skill levels very well.
Good pitchers develop spins and drops and deceptive deliveries that are intended to induce the batters to swing at offerings that take advantage of their weaknesses. Chris has a challenging repertoire. So, he has a good rate of success.
“I guess I just have a knack for throwing underhand,” he laughs.
He certainly proved it that evening 13 years ago when he blanked the Sticks Tavern team in what proved to be the final game of the 2009 playoffs of the Glocester Men’s Over 35 Softball League.
Chris’s gem allowed his team, Dorazio Trucking, to clinch the best of seven game championship series, four games to one, over a Stick’s squad that was noted for its explosive offense.
At that time, a few days after the game, Chris, with notable modesty, had told this writer, “While I did a decent job of mixing up my pitches, it was the defense that did all the work.”
He added, “we found out against Sticks during the regular season and in game three, that they are a good offensive team that tends to collect hits and runs in big clumps.”
It wasn’t that way the day of the no-no, though.
However, not until the fourth inning did anyone on the Dorazio team even realize that local softball history was in the making.
One of the infielders, Steve Sabatos, called over to Chris and asked, “have they even got a hit yet?” Perhaps the most widely embraced superstition associated with no-hitters in progress is that it might jinx the effort if someone mentions it out loud. If anybody thought about that back then, it was a needless concern.
That is not to say that there wasn’t a heart-stopping moment. With one out in the seventh (and last) inning, a Sticks batter hit a short fly ball toward Dorazio Trucking’s right fielder, the fleet footed Joe Sweet. He knew the ball was going to drop in front of him.
A seasoned and canny outfielder with a strong-throwing arm, Sweet played the ball as if he were going to catch it. This fooled the hitter into believing he would be out, and he ran at ordinary speed.
Then Sweet turned on his own jets, caught the ball on a bounce, and in one fluid motion threw to first base for the out, completing a rare outfield assist at first base and preserving the no-hit game. From there it was smooth sailing for Holmes and his teammates. For the record, the final score was nine to nothing.
Holmes notes with an ironic chuckle, “I didn’t even get to keep the game ball. It was lost in the shuffle.”
Now 60, Chris began playing softball in intra-base games in the Air Force when he was 18. That was in 1980 at March Air Force Base in Riverside, California. Later he played for the base team which played inter-service games against the Navy, Marines, and Army. At Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, he once pitched in a sandstorm.
Essentially, he has been playing softball ever since those days. For a while he played in both the Smithfield Sunday Morning Men’s Over 35 League and in the Glocester Men’s Over 35 Softball League, which played weekday evenings. Many local men played in both leagues, so the opportunity to really get to know opponents was great.
Today, Chris is playing in an over-50 league for a team called Cunha Chiropractic. It takes him from East Providence to Woonsocket to West Kingston and other scattered diamonds.
“I’m still having fun,” he declares, but he says that he has made concessions such as wearing a face mask, helmet, and shin guards. The use of carbon fiber composite bats means that balls can be hit well in excess of 100 miles per hour and the pitcher’s rubber is only 50 feet from home plate. So, a little protective equipment makes sense.
Originally from Scranton, Pennsylvania, Chris came to New England to work in the information technology field, a specialty he learned in the Air Force where he had been assigned to the Strategic Air Command and held a top-secret clearance.
In 1985, an associate at his workplace in Waltham, Massachusetts, arranged a blind date for him for the office Christmas party. It was with Janet Marcotte, a Cumberland woman. They hit it off immediately, and in due course they married.
“It was the luckiest day of my life. We’ve been inseparable ever since,” says Chris. As an added bonus, Janet proved to be a fan and supporter of his softball passion, often attending games to cheer for him and his teammates.
Despite traveling all over the world for his company, 34 years ago they moved to Smithfield, and they like it very much.
They have three adult children: Benjamin, 35, in Connecticut, Emily 34, in New York City, and Daniel, 33, who was in Arkansas, but recently returned to Rhode Island.
Modest to the end, Chris sums up his softball exploits this way: “I’m a one-dimensional player. I throw strikes, and I field my position.” He also pitched a no-hitter.
Full disclosure: This writer played softball against Chris Holmes frequently in two different leagues.
Laurence J. Sasso Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
