GLOCESTER – The Glocester libraries, along with the URI Master Gardeners, will offer a program on herbs at the Job Armstrong Shopkeeper’s Garden, behind the Glocester Heritage Society building, 1181 Main St., on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m.
URI Master Gardener Val Begin will present how to grow, harvest, dry, store, and use more than 20 popular herbs. She will also share her favorite recipes for herbal pestos, teas, vinegars, and butters. The program includes a tour of the Job Armstrong Shopkeeper’s Garden with its herb collection. Stay after the program and talk to the URI Master Gardeners, who will be working in the garden.
