SCITUATE – The Scituate Lions will host a high-low-jack tournament on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Warwick Elks, 1915 West Shore Road, in Warwick.
The cost to enter the tournament is $100 per two-person team. Refreshments will be served.
For more information and to enter, contact Armand “Buzz” Buzzerio at ugotabuzz56@aol.com or 401-864-9649.
