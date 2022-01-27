SMITHFIELD – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will host a hike along the Woonasquatucket River, on the Stillwater Scenic Trail, on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m.
This hike is part of the now year-round Explore the Woonasquatucket recreational series, which offers guided tours of scenic and historic sites throughout the Woonasquatucket River watershed, with paddle trips, hikes, and bike rides.
This flat, 2-mile round trip walk will take place along sections of the Woonasquatucket, including Stillwater Pond. The group will see some of the buildings remaining from Stillwater Village, some remnants of the railroad spur that served the mill complex, and past dams that created these ponds – reminders of Rhode Island’s thriving industrial past.
From the Smithfield Conservation Commission: “Once the bed of a railroad that linked Providence with Massachusetts towns, the walkway now presents a place for easy, leisurely strolls. In addition to the idyllic scenes of the Woonasquatucket River as it leaves Stump Pond and then flows into Stillwater Pond, you are likely to see waterbirds, songbirds, turtles, frogs and butterflies, or energetic squirrels and deer tracks.”
Visit wrwc.org/events to register for this hike and to see the full Explore the Woonasquatucket recreational series schedule. Advanced sign-up is required.
