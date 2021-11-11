SCITUATE – Generations at Chopmist Hill Inn and Hope Service Inc. are hosting a Holiday Pie Drive to help spread holiday cheer.
The groups are reaching out to the community to collect store-bought pies for Chopmist Hill Inn’s elders’ Friendsgiving celebration.
Drop-off days are Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 15 and 16, at Generations at Chopmist Hill Inn, 1315 Chopmist Hill Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or Hope Service Inc., 1 Hope Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All pies must be store-bought with an ingredient label.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.