SCITUATE – Hope Historical Society has announced that, out of an abundance of caution due to COVID numbers, the group will not be hosting its January meeting.
Organizers say they hope to meet in February or March, featuring historian Donald Carpenter with never-seen original footage from “Our Town Scituate — Hope Village.”
