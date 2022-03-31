SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, has announced its April story times for children ages birth to 5.
• Book Babies will be held on Fridays, April 1, 15, 22 and 29, at 10:30 a.m., for babies, ages birth to 24 months, and a parent or caregiver.
• Time for Twos will be held on Fridays, April 1, 15, 22 and 29, at 11:15 a.m., for children, age 2, and a parent or caregiver.
• Preschool Story Time will be held on Tuesdays, April 19 and 26, at 10:30 a.m. This is a program of stories, movement and crafts for children ages 3-5.
Visit www.hopepubliclibrary.org or call the library at 401-821-7910 for more information and registration.
