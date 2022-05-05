SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, has announced its May story times for children, ages birth to age 5. Visit www.hopepubliclibrary.org or call the library at 401-821-7910 for schedules and registration.
• Book Babies will be held on Fridays, May 6, 13, 20 and 27, at 10:30 a.m. This program is for ages birth to 24 months, and a parent or caregiver.
• Time for Twos will be held on Fridays, May 6, 13, 20 and 27, at 11:15 a.m. This program is for children, age 2, and a parent or caregiver.
• Preschool Story Time will be held on Tuesdays, May 10, 17, 24 and 31, at 10:30 a.m. This program includes stories, movement and crafts for children ages 3-5.
• Read to Me will be held on Tuesday, May 10, at 4 p.m. Listen to new stories and do a small craft. This after-school program is for children ages 3 and up. No registration is needed
