SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will offer Dinosaur Island on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m.
Using papier-mache, the group will create an island where dinosaurs may roam. This project will take three sessions where there will be glue and paint used – please dress accordingly.
This program is for children ages 5-12. Call 401-821-7910 to register as class space and materials are limited.
For more information, call the library or email childrenslibrarian@hopepubliclibrary.org.
