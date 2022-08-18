Hope Library hosts Drop-in Craft Aug 18, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host a Drop-in Craft on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m., for children ages 5-12.Call the library at 401-821-7910 for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Craft Drop-in Hope Library × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular UPDATE: Missing Pawtucket woman found NP native rises to the top of the semifinals in Maxim Cover Girl Competition Under new ownership Rock's Bar still a staple in Pawtucket Fundraiser saves local gym…for now Woman in Pawtucket house fire dies from her injuries Latest News Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination With BVP leasing Santander, town goes another direction on B.F. Norton parking Revive the Roots closes on Mowry House, talks future goals Council rejects mayor's veto after members approve police contract Town hears revised BVP plan; other projects progressing Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination With BVP leasing Santander, town goes another direction on B.F. Norton parking Revive the Roots closes on Mowry House, talks future goals Council rejects mayor's veto after members approve police contract Town hears revised BVP plan; other projects progressing Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads +2 featured 1 MISSING CAT Aug 4, 2022 featured showcase 2 Trolley Manager/Driver Historic Tours of Newport Boutique Visitor Center - Middletown, RI 12 hrs ago
