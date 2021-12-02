SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host Read to Me on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m.
This after-school program is for children ages 3 and older. The group will listen to new stories and make a small craft. No registration is needed.
Call 401-821-7910 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.