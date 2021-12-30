SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host Relief Painting on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 4 p.m.
Children ages 5-12 are invited to learn about relief painting and create some art.
Call 401-821-7910 to register as class space and materials are limited.
