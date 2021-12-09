SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will offer various craft programs throughout December.
• Stop by the library to create a “Snowman Snowflake” ornament. The kits may be assembled in the library or taken home. Curbside delivery is available. Supplies are limited.
• Create a Gift Box on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. Paint a small wooden box for a Christmas gift or as your own treasure box. This session is for ages 5-12. Call 401-821-7910 to register. Participation is limited.
• Grinch Gingerbread Man Craft will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Make a Grinch gingerbread man decoration using card stock and other materials. This drop-in craft requires no registration.
Call the library at 401-821-7910 or email childrenslibrarian@hopepubliclibrary.org for more information.
