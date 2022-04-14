SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will offer Lego Time on Saturday, April 23, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
This will be an open Lego Time for families with children ages 4 and older. Siblings and parents are welcomed.
Call the library at 401-821-7910 for more information.
