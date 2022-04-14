SCITAUTE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will offer school vacation week programs for children and families.
The library will host a Family Movie on Tuesday, April 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. Call the library to register and to find out the movie title.
A Drop-in Craft Time will be held on Thursday, April 21, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Drop into the Children’s Room and make a spring craft. Registration is not required.
Call the library at 401-821-7910.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.