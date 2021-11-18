SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will offer story times for children from ages birth to five years. Registration is now open. Call the library at 401-821-7910 for more information on schedules and registration.
• Preschool Story Time will be held on Tuesdays, Nov. 23 and 30, at 10:30 a.m. This is a program of stories, music and movement for children ages 3 and up.
• Book Babies will be held on Fridays, Nov. 19 and 26, at 10:30 a.m. The program includes rhymes, rhyming books and music for children, from ages birth to 24 months, and a parent or caregiver.
• Time for Twos will be held on Fridays, Nov. 19 and 26, at 11:15 a.m. The program includes stories and music for children ages 2-3 years and a parent or caregiver.
