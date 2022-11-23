Hope tree lighting is Sunday Nov 23, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SCITUATE – The annual tree lighting in Hope will be held on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 4 p.m., at Colvin Park, Main Street.Enjoy hot cocoa and popcorn, goodie bags for the children, the Scituate High School Band Ensemble, family activities and visits with Santa.Hope Jackson Fire Company will escort Santa via fire truck to the tree lighting. Donations of unwrapped gifts will be accepted for the Scituate Police “Stuff a Cruiser” collection.Letters to Santa stationary will also be provided. Completed letters may be placed in the mailbox at the Hope Village Green by Dec. 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tree Hope Jackson Fire Company Cocoa Post Food Gastronomy Goodie Popcorn Lighting Bag × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Mendon Road bridge set to be replaced, Diamond Hill after that Cumberland students ranked nationally in orchestra, choir 'Slatersville Hat Girl's' code finally solved Woman who recorded her molestation of a toddler gets 15 years in prison Newly elected councilors ready to work, Gendron says he's happy to help during transition Latest News Ban on left turns off Greenville Avenue 'a disaster' so far NS Elementary's Salvatore honored as Assistant Principal of the Year Pendergast remains on School Committee after recount Local woman helps save infant at Walmart Council winners say they'll put past behind them; Baldelli-Hunt still waiting on info Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Ban on left turns off Greenville Avenue 'a disaster' so far NS Elementary's Salvatore honored as Assistant Principal of the Year Local woman helps save infant at Walmart Council winners say they'll put past behind them; Baldelli-Hunt still waiting on info Sand Trace approved, but dispute over payments Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads featured showcase Domestic Couple-Live in Narragansett RI Nov 10, 2022
