SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host “How to Win a Slime War,” a Kids Read Across R.I. book discussion on Thursday, July 28, at 4 p.m.
This KRARI book discussion will be for children in Grades 3-5. Copies of the book are available for free at the library.
