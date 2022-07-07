Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael P. Iannotti has announced that he is running for a seat on the Smithfield Town Council.
Iannotti served a total of 30 years in the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s Office. In 2007, he was assigned to the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. as the Asset Forfeiture and Money Laundering Coordinator. In 2009, U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha appointed Iannotti to the position of Chief of the Civil Division of the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s Office. Iannotti retired from federal service in 2013.
From 1979 to 1982, he was a staff assistant to the late U.S. Senator John H. Chafee.
In 2014, the Town Council appointed Iannotti to the Financial Review Commission, where he served for five years, including two years as chair.
The Town Council selected Iannotti for the Smithfield Charter Review Commission in 2019. He wrote the charter provisions establishing the Budget and Financial Review Board, which Iannotti said resulted in a much improved budget process.
Iannotti said he was also instrumental in creating the charter provision to establish the Capital Committee, which allowed for more extended financial planning for the town. He advocated for a revolving school building fund, which was created by the Charter Review Commission to provide for the continual maintenance of Smithfield school buildings.
As residents of Smithfield for 27 years, Michael and his wife, Cheryl, an active member of the Smithfield Land Trust, said they appreciate the unique character and attributes of Smithfield.
Iannotti said he is committed to the maintenance of Smithfield’s farms, open spaces, and the preservation of its historic heritage.
“We experienced the tremendous value of open space to the town during the pandemic lockdown. While many other recreational opportunities were limited, Smithfield residents were able to enjoy the benefits of walking on our many hiking trails maintained by both the Conservation Commission and Land Trust. The town’s open spaces and recreational assets add quality of life benefits that cannot be quantified,” he said.
On April 5, 2018, following the introduction of a bill to abolish the Smithfield Land Trust, Iannotti testified in opposition at a hearing held by the Rhode Island House Committee on Municipal Government at the Statehouse.
As a member of the Town Council, Iannotti said he will seek to preserve and enhance the unique character and attributes of Smithfield.
Iannotti said he will only support fiscally responsible budgets that properly maintain our buildings and infrastructure. He will be an advocate for small businesses and will oppose tax exemption deals for favored businesses.
He said he will seek the adoption of a Code of Ethics for Smithfield that goes beyond the Rhode Island Code of Ethics to eliminate conflicts of interest that may arise among government officials.
Iannotti said he believes that by working together as a community, we can accomplish almost anything.
