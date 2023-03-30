SCITUATE – The Scituate Preservation Society will open its 2023 season with a presentation by author and historian Jim Ignasher, sharing his passion for New England aviation history as he presents a program revealing the facts and secrets surrounding several of the air disasters that have taken place over Scituate and surrounding areas. The event will be held on Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m., at Scituate Preservation Society Headquarters (Historic Grange #39), 706 Hartford Pike in Scituate
Highlights:
• What was special about an unscheduled balloon landing in Scituate in 1909, and what’s the real story behind the numerous mysterious airship sightings later that same year?
• Hear the dramatic tale involving the fiery crash of Pilgrim Airlines Flight 458 on the snow covered Scituate Reservoir in 1982 as well as the WWll stories behind two army fighter planes involved in a mid-air collision over Hunting House Road and the Army plane that crash-landed near one of the war’s best kept secrets.
• How did a chance meeting between two men in 1932 ultimately affect the outcome of World War II, and can an aircraft be afflicted with “bad luck?”
• Could the legend about an Air Force fighter jet said to have been abducted by extraterrestrials actually be true? The now declassified investigation report reveals the answer, but other questions still remain.
SPS will have its annual business meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m., and then the program will begin. Both meeting and program are open to the public.
