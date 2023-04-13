For Roger Guilmain, establishing a career as a hospital physicist must at times have seemed like assembling a jigsaw puzzle.
He started out at the University of Rhode Island as an engineering student, but after two years he decided to switch to animal science. It was the beginning of a professional path marked by a talent for adaptability, and an instinct toward focusing on ultimate goals without being deterred.
From early on he had a desire to work in the nuclear medicine field, and with determination he achieved his goal.
After college he secured jobs at Roger Williams Hospital and then the Miriam Hospital, that along with more education and training led to his certification.
He enjoyed his laboratory work which entailed providing X-ray technology for radiation therapy and the like, and it helped open another vector of his life.
At URI Roger was in the Reserve Officers Training Corps. He describes himself as “very patriotic.” Upon graduation he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army Reserve. Naturally his work in the medical field made it logical that he would be interested in applying it in his military service.
However, his commission only authorized him to be in the infantry as a platoon leader, not in the Medical Service Corps where he could bring his training in nuclear medicine to bear. That circumstance caused him to move from unit to unit in temporary roles for two years as he sought a way to get assigned to a medical post.
With what proved to be an inherent will to persevere, he continued to investigate needs and seek options while pointing out his civilian experience, and he eventually found a way to transfer to a unit with an appropriate opening that matched his qualifications.
Interestingly, his wife Susan, whose career was in occupational therapy, also served in the Army Reserve in a medical unit. They had met in college on a blind date arranged by friends. From the start they knew they had a compatible outlook on life when they took the same point of view on the date.
Neither of them would agree to go out unless their friends would introduce them first with a meet-up over coffee. Practical and prudent, they recognized each other’s comfort zones. Soon they became a couple. As of last month they have been married for 51 years. They have three sons and a daughter and two grandsons. They have lived in Smithfield for 43 years.
Once he got into a medical unit in the Reserve, Roger was trained in the operation of a deployable hospital that could provide as many as 1,000 beds in an emergency situation. When Iraq invaded Kuwait on Aug. 2, 1990, the United States, as part of a coalition of 39 countries, responded.
The buildup, which was the first part of the United States’ reaction to the aggression, was called Operation Desert Shield. The second phase, Operation Desert Storm, which was the launching of the allied military attack on the Iraqi invaders, began on Jan. 17, 1991. Eventually the name Desert Storm came to signify the liberation of Kuwait. It became known as the “100-hour ground war” because of the speed with which the objectives were accomplished. The organized fighting ended with the defeat of Iraq on Feb. 28, 1991.
During the first phase in 1990, Roger was called up on Sept. 12, his wife’s birthday. His group was deployed to a location in Saudi Arabia where a major portion of the coalition forces were massing.
Roger was in Saudi Arabia for six months during Desert Storm. He says that his unit was one of the most highly decorated ones in the conflict. He earned a Bronze Star. When he served in the Gulf War, as the actions and subsequent involvement came to be called, he was a major. At the time he retired after 28 years in the Army Reserve, he was a lieutenant colonel. Susan was a major when she retired.
During his time in the Army his service took him to Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Honduras.
Scouting BSA, as the organization long known as the Boy Scouts of America now identifies itself, has also been an important part of Roger’s life.
“I joined when I was 10, and I still haven’t gotten out,” he says with a chuckle.
He was born and grew up in Woonsocket and became a Scout at Holy Family Church there.
“There were 23 troops in Woonsocket then. Every Catholic church had one,” he notes. “Now there is one left,” he adds with a sigh.
As society has changed and priorities of youth shifted, Scouting has adapted by welcoming young women and emphasizing as one of its tenets the importance of being prepared for life.
Membership in Scouting is down, but Roger, who is an Eagle Scout and the former leader of Troop 1 Georgiaville, is positive and hopeful it will endure and rebound.
He notes that his three sons and two grandsons are all Eagle Scouts, and his daughter is an explorer.
Roger and his wife are both members of the Balfour-Cole American Legion Post 64, and he mentions that there are a number of Legion posts that host Scout troops. He is involved in mentoring some of them.
Another duty the Guilmains assumed as Post members is the respectful and ceremonial disposition of worn and discarded American flags. The organization maintains a box in front of the Smithfield Town Hall where residents who want to properly dispose of used flags can leave them. Roger and Susan regularly collect the flags and burn them in a prescribed manner.
He says, “you would be surprised how many we get. It’s a lot, a lot.”
Retired, but obviously very committed to civic involvement, Roger, 73, observes, “I feel very young and active still.”
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
